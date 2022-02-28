Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.33 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $82.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.