Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 767.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,338 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

