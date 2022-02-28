Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$69.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

BOWFF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

