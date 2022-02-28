Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.61.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$45.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.