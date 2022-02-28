Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,589 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $26.29 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.