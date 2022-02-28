Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $859.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after buying an additional 304,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.