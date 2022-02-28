Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

