Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,830 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

CVX opened at $140.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

