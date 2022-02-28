Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 369,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 257,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $21.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

