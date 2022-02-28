Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

LAZ stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.