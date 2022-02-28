Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,853 shares of company stock worth $5,403,368. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $193.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

