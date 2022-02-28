Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Latham Group stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

