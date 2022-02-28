Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,406 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 911.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 391,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after acquiring an additional 352,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after buying an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,120.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 190,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 245.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

