Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

