scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow scPharmaceuticals.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.89.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

