Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of STX stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

