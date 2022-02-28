Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAII opened at $9.73 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

