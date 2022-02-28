SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

