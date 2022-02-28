Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Silicon Laboratories worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,304. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $501,768 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

