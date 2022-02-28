Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -101.15%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

