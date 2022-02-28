Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,271. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

