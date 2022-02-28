Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $23.45 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.