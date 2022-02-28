Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 17,551 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $264,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $3,767,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 167.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,932. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

