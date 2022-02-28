Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

