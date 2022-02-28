Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.41).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.20) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON SRP traded up GBX 5.98 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 132.28 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 5,109,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121.10 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

