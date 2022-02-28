ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 3,058 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NOW stock opened at $580.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.
ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
