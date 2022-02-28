ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 3,058 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $580.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

