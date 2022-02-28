Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

SHAK stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

