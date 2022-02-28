Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.65

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 2413842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$274.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

