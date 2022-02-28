Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,704 ($23.17) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,892.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,939.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

