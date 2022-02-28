Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

