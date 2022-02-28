Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3580583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,753,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,135,303.70. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $219,839 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.