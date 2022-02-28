Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $539,924.11 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

