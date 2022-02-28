Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $25.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Skillz has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.