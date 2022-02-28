Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SOT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

SOT.UN opened at C$5.08 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.14.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

