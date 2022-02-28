Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCAF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.