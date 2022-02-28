Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives GBX 1,053 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($14.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.76) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.66) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.76) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,080 ($14.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($16.12) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

SMS stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 721 ($9.81). 192,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 768.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 835.99. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 672.84 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($14.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.44 million and a PE ratio of 482.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

