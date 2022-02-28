Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.03 million and $87,271.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

