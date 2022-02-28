Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $110,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
