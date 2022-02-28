Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 225.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

