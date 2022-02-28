Societe Generale Raises Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target to €125.60

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €118.80 ($135.00) to €125.60 ($142.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.30.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.