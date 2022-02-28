South32 (LON:S32) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.95% from the stock’s current price.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.28 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 195.85.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

