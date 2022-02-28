SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SP stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

