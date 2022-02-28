Spartan Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $621,724.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $621,724.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 101,943,379 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

