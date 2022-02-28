SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,689,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $104.23 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

