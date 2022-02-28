Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

