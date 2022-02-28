Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

