Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 45,777 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TZA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

