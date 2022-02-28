Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Forward Air by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $103.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

