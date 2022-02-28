Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE:RAD opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $518.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.