Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 2,367 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC opened at $555.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $346.49 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

